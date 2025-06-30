A man who helped rescue students from a double-decker bus that crashed into a river in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Thursday (26 June) left Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid visibly emotional during their interview.

Bruno Aguiar was among the first on the scene after seeing the bus swerve past him as he drove in the opposite direction in his van. The electrician used a ladder in the back of his vehicle to help passengers climb out of the wreckage.

“I feel emotional just meeting you, Bruno,” Susanna Reid said during the interview on Monday (30 June).

“If you're not nominated for a Pride of Britain award, I will be very surprised because you are an absolute hero,” she told him.