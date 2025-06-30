Watch: Boeing plane slices another aircraft’s tail at major airport

A Boeing plane sliced the tail of an Airbus aircraft at an airport in Vietnam on Friday, 27 June.

Video shows the tip of the taxiing Boeing 787, which was readu to take off to Ho Chi Minh City, hitting the Airbus A321 at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

Damage was caused to the tail and wingtip of both planes, which were grounded so inspections could take place.

Both aircraft were operated by Vietnam Airlines, who organised replacement planes for the flights.

No injuries were reported.