Tesla says it has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in autonomous driving: a car that delivers itself with no human involvement whatsoever.

In footage posted to social media by Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, a brand-new Tesla made a fully autonomous journey from the Gigafactory Texas manufacturing plant to its new owner's home — roughly a 30-minute drive — without any human intervention.

The route reportedly included parking lots and highways to city streets, all navigated solely by Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.