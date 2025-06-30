Prince William delivers inspiring good luck message to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025

Prince William has delivered an inspiring good luck message to the Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025.

The Prince of Wales visited England's women's football squad at the St George’s Park national football centre in Staffordshire on Monday, June 30th.

During his visit, William spoke to the England Women’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, and then presented all 23 members with new match jerseys.

In his speech to the team, William stated, “I know how you are going to play – you are going to play with freedom, you are going to play with camaraderie and teamwork."