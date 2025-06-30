This is the harrowing moment police in Phoenix, Arizona fought through dangerous terrain to rescue a man trapped in a river.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Lake Patrol Deputies responded to calls of a man calling for help in the Salt River on the night of May 25.

Body cam footage shows the deputies wading into the dark water to reach the unnamed man, who was trapped in the thick brush. They can be seen pushing through bushes to carefully free him. Eventually, the deputies were able to bring him safely to shore.

In a post to Facebook, MSCO credited the life-saving rescue to “the quick action of concerned community members who called it in.”