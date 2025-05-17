Winning the FA Cup 'massively important' for City - Guardiola

Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final as Pep Guardiola’s team look to salvage a disappointing season and deny the Eagles their first major trophy at Wembley.

While City are aiming to win their 19th major honour since Guardiola took charge, Palace are a game away from securing a historic first under manager Oliver Glasner after previous heartbreaks at the national stadium.

Palace lost the 1990 final to Manchester United in a replay and were also beaten by the same opposition in the 2016 final after extra time. Eberechi Eze was the star of their semi-final win over Aston Villa last month.

City, meanwhile, will look to striker Erling Haaland, who called his side’s year “horrific” this week. City are used to competing for the Premier League and Champions League but Guardiola said winning the FA Cup is “massively important” to them.

