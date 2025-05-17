Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has called for the end of VAR after Dean Henderson avoided a red card in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper touched the ball with his hand outside the penalty area with Erling Haaland sprinting towards the ball and goal.

Referee Stuart Attwell, and then the VAR, Jarred Gillett, after a lengthy check, concluded that it was not a goalscoring opportunity (GSO), sparking outrage in the studios at Wembley Stadium.

The VAR’s conclusion was that “the direction Haaland was going made it a possible but not obvious goalscoring opportunity (GSO).”

But Rooney, working as a pundit for the BBC, reacted furiously at half-time: “It’s 100 per cent red card, how can they get this wrong? Haaland's about to knock it around him. There's no debate, it's outside.

“Just get rid of VAR. It’s rubbish. They have made a mistake and now they are trying to cover up. It is a red card and everyone can see it's a red card. To come out with all this rubbish...”

open image in gallery Manchester City's Erling Haaland in action with Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson ( Action Images via Reuters )

While Ian Wright, a Crystal Palace legend, also accepted the decision was wrong: "How they can say this isn't a goalscoring opportunity, it’s absolutely pathetic, it's crazy, he'll tap that pass and tap it into the goal.

“It's all rubbish, he'll knock it past him, the rules? To confuse us, that's supposed to be a sending-off.”

Former Man City defender Joleon Lescott described it as “one of the worst decisions I've ever seen in football,” with Roy Keane admitting, “we’re all confused.”

Ally McCoist was left baffled on commentary for ITV, claiming that at the point of contact from Henderson, it was in fact a goalscoring opportunity

open image in gallery Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace gestures during the Emirates FA Cup Final ( The FA via Getty Images )

“That is surely a goalscoring opportunity. Get him on the phone. I know what he's saying,” remarked McCoist.

While Alan Shearer agreed that it was not a goalscoring opportunity, stating on the BBC’s coverage: “There's no doubt that Dean Henderson touches that with his hand. It is clear to me that Erling Haaland is going away from goal.

Henderson remained on the pitch and would go on to save Omar Marmoush’s penalty before smothering a rebound from Haaland, keeping Palace in front after Eberechi Eze struck the opener.

open image in gallery Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson saves a penalty taken by Manchester City's Omar Marmoush ( AFP via Getty Images )

The incident-packed first half also sparked debate around the controversial penalty, with replays showing Tyrick Mitchell managed to gain a touch of the ball before making contact with Bernardo Silva.

Sending-off offences

A player, substitute or substituted player who commits any of the following offences is sent off:

• Denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by deliberately handling the ball (except a goalkeeper within their penalty area)

The following must be considered by VAR:

• Distance between the offence and the goal

• General direction of the play

• Likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball

• Location and number of defenders