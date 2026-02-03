A drug dealer was thwarted by police after officers caught him attempting to flush drugs down a toilet during a raid.

Jennon Killick, 21, had been running a Class A county drugs line in Swindon.

Police body-worn camera footage shows officers entering Killick’s property using a warrant on 20 November 2025, where they found him trying to dispose of drugs in the bathroom. The raid was carried out by the Swindon Local Policing Tasking Team.

Killick was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and was remanded into custody. He was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty at a hearing at Swindon Crown Court last month.