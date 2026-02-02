Olympic gold medal sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson begged police not to take her to jail after she was caught doing 104mph in a 65mph zone.

The 25-year-old, who anchored the winning USA 4 x 100m relay team at the 2024 Paris games, was pulled over while driving her Aston Martin on the Winter Park roadway in Florida on Thursday (January 29).

When confronted by Sgt. Gerald McDaniels of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, she rattled off a list of excuses before burst into tears when told she was going to jail.

Richardson’s boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, later arrived at the traffic stop and was subsequently arrested for refusing the officer’s orders to return to his car.