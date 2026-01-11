Davina McCall’s husband shared a behind-the-scenes video of his wife’s transformation into a “trophy wife” for ITV’s Masked Singer.

Michael Douglas revealed how he styled his wife for Saturday night’s show (10 January), in which she dressed up as a trophy.

Her look included wearing her hair in bunches and spraying it gold.

McCall also had to wear a gold playsuit, which her husband admitted “took an hour to get on”.

He said: “She cannot even go for a wee in it, so we can’t give her anything to eat or drink.”