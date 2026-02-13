Police have released an unedited video of Kian Moulton lying to police after murdering Leo Ross in Birmingham in a random knife attack.

Body-worn video issued by West Midlands Police shows Moulton speaking to police officers at the scene of the 12-year-old’s murder in January 2025. He tells officers that he “didn’t touch him”.

Moulton, 15, was detained for life with a minimum term of 13 years on Tuesday (10 February).

The murderer’s name was published after a judge lifted the automatic anonymity granted to under-18s in court.

Mr Justice Choudhury KC said, in his view, the killer should be named because of the public interest in the case.