The Masked Singer’s Arctic Fox was unveiled as Strictly Come Dancing legend Anton Du Beke during Saturday night’s show (24 January).

The ballroom dancer, who has appeared in every series of the popular dance show, surprised judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross, with the latter commenting on his “good” singing voice.

The 59-year-old told the judges he had “loved every second” of appearing on the show, adding it was the “most wonderful thing”.

Viewers on social media were shocked by his elimination, with many writing that Du Beke was “robbed” and should have been kept in the competition longer over Red Panda.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV next Saturday.