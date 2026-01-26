Martin Lewis warns holidaymakers they risk missing trip over this costly mistake

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone travelling abroad this year.

The Money Saving Expert founder urged holidaymakers to book travel insurance at the same time they pay their deposit. “Just get it as quickly as possible,” he said on his BBC podcast on Thursday (22 January).

He explained: “Half the point of travel insurance is covering you for things that may happen before you go that stop you going, and if you leave it until the last minute to get your travel insurance, and something happens, well, you won't be covered.”

Lewis also outlined the differences in coverage between single-trip policies and annual policies.