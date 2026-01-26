Stunning satellite footage shows huge winter storm gripping US

Stunning satellite footage shows a powerful winter storm battering the United States, affecting an estimated 180 million people across 37 states, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow and ice have left hundreds of thousands without power and caused widespread travel disruption.

On Sunday (25 January) alone, over 10,000 flights were cancelled and hundreds more delayed.

The storm dumped snow from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, while dangerous ice built up across the South.

Since Friday, 24 states have declared emergencies as record snowfall and an incoming blast of extreme cold threaten to worsen conditions and slow recovery efforts.