Heroes’ quick-thinking saves boy from sinking taxi after it plunges into icy canal

This is the extraordinary moment a child was lifted from a sinking taxi by quick-thinking passersby after it veered off road and plunged into a fast-flowing canal.

Footage shows three bystanders scaling a beam and grabbing the boy from the vehicle's window as it moved down the icy canal in Russia’s Dagestan region on Sunday (25 January).

The child was then passed down the line of men, before being taken to safety on land.

