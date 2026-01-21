Woman trapped in rapidly-sinking car as doors jam while water rises

Heroic bystanders jumped into the ocean to save a woman who was trapped in a sinking SUV in Virginia.

Video footage shows four individuals climbing onto the car as they attempt to smash the windows and try to communicate with the woman inside, whilst the vehicle sinks into the water.

Local news outlet WAVY reported that one of the men involved in the rescue was a 17-year Navy veteran, who said that the driver was unable to unlock her doors.

They were eventually able to remove the woman after another man climbed into the car.

The driver and two of the rescuers were taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries, Virginia Beach Police said, whilst the car was removed from the water.