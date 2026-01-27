Carol Kirkwood moved to tears by BBC viewers’ messages as she announces show exit

Carol Kirkwood teared up reading heart-warming messages from viewers as she announced her departure from the BBC after 28 years.

The Scottish weathercaster, 63, revealed on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (27 January) that she will be stepping down in April, having first joined the organisation in 1998, becoming the morning show's main weather presenter in 2010.

Mrs Kirkwood thanked the viewers for their words, "I love our audience. They're always so kind to me in every single way", admitting she had to "dig my fingernails into my hands" to stop herself from crying.