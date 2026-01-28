Donald Trump says he “feels worse” over the death of Renee Good than Alex Pretti because Ms Good’s parents are “Trump people”.

The president was speaking to Fox News host Will Cain in Iowa on Tuesday (January 27) when the subject of the two US citizens who were shot to death by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in the past three weeks came up.

“Both of 'em were terrible. The other was terrible too. And I'm not sure about his parents, but I know her parents were big Trump fans. Makes me feel bad anyway. But I mean, I guess you could say even worse, they were tremendous Trump people,” the president said.