Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis “blushed” as he opened up on his relationship with the actor.

Appearing on the Today show on Monday (26 January), Curtis, a health and wellness expert, said that the pair were introduced to one another through mutual friends, though noted that their romantic connection was not instant.

“We chatted for a long time and we became close,” he said, adding that the couple have been an item for almost a year now.

Host Craig Melvin joked: “I’m not gonna put you on the spot anymore because you’re kind of blushing right now,” to which Curtis replied: “Okay, yeah I sure am.”