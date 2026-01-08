Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite as Friends stars reignite classic debate

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have reunited as the stars raise a classic debate question - do blondes have more fun?

In a video posted to Instagram video to promote Aniston’s haircare brand LolaVie, the Friends actors had a hairstyling session, where Aniston, who is known for her golden locks, revealed that she is a natural brunette.

Cox then put her own dark hair over Anniston’s to show the difference: "Here, this is what she looks like brunette,” she told the camera.

Aniston, whose hairstyle during Friends became so popular that it was dubbed ‘The Rachel’, captioned the video: 'Do blondes really have more fun?”