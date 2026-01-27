Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, opens up about the pressure of joining the franchise as a teenager.

Reflecting on the challenges of navigating instant fame, she said: “I was super insecure, as any other 16-year-old would be, and then to be catapulted into this huge franchise and into the spotlight is a lot to deal with.”

Ahead of the HBO reboot, Leung also shares her thoughts on passing the torch to the new Cho Chang, reflecting on how to cut through the pressure: “Have fun and focus on the work.”