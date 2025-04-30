Donald Trump poked fun at Democrats drawing in small crowds as he spoke to a rally in Michigan where rows of empty seats were visible.

The president addressed an audience on Tuesday (29 April) to mark 100 days in office in his second term.

During his speech, the Republican warned that “nothing will stop me” as he reveled in his use of executive power to shape government.

After taking the stage, Mr Trump said: “They say ‘Our crowds are so much bigger than [Republicans’ crowds.

“The crowds are small. If I ever had a crowd like their biggest crowd, they'd say it's over for Trump.”