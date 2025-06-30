There was no doubt Bob Vylan’s comments “crossed the line,” a Labour minister said after the duo led crowds in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF” at Glastonbury festival on Saturday (28 June).

The punk rap act’s performance was broadcast live by the BBC. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “Some of the comments made... were deeply offensive.

“A warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand.”

Glastonbury Festival said it was “appalled” by the actions of Bob Vylan.

Women and equalities minister Jacqui Smith told Sky News: “These were clearly comments that overstepped the mark.”

Avon and Somerset police said they are assessing videos of comments made by Bob Vylan.