A Eurovision winner has announced that they will return their trophy after Israel was permitted to compete in next year’s competition.

Nemo, a Swiss singer who won the contest in 2024, said on Thursday (11 December) that whilst they are “immensely grateful” for the trophy, it “no longer belongs on my shelf”.

Nemo said they hope that returning the trophy “sends a clear message”.

Israel's place in the contest was confirmed at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s general assembly last week.

The EBU backed away from calling a vote on Israeli participation, and instead passed rules aimed at discouraging governments from influencing the contest.