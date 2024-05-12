Switzerland Eurovision winner Nemo smashes trophy during victory celebrations

Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo Mettler appeared to break their trophy following victory in Malmo on Saturday (11 May).

Ironically, the incident occurred seconds after UK commentator Graham Norton warned, “Don’t break the trophy”.

Nemo triumphantly shook the trophy in their left hand for the audience, before placing it on the floor.

As the focus returned to Nemo, the broadcast camera caught a broken stem left behind.

The non-binary singer from Switzerland has since discussed the ‘intense’ nature of the competition, amid chaotic scenes and protests outside the stadium in Malmo, Sweden.