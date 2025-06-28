Kneecap and Bob Vylan comments at Glastonbury investigated by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are assessing videos of comments made by Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

In a post on social media Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon.

“Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

The videos being assessed are understood to include footage of punk duo Bob Vylan and Irish rap trio Kneecap.

The punk duo performed on the stage before Kneecap and led the crowd in chants of: “Free, free Palestine” and: “Death, death to the IDF”.

open image in gallery Punk duo Bob Vylan played the West Holts Stage earlier on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

During Kneecap’s set, band member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

The band also led crowds in chants of: “Free Palestine”.

Meanwhile, the government has “strongly condemned” comments made by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

A spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

“The Culture Secretary has spoken to the BBC Director General to seek an urgent explanation about what due diligence it carried out ahead of the Bob Vylan performance, and welcomes the decision not to re-broadcast it on BBC iPlayer.”

The punk duo led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF” as they performed at the festival on Saturday afternoon.

More follows...