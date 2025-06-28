Kneecap and Bob Vylan comments at Glastonbury investigated by police
Officers reviewing footage of comments made by bands during performances on West Holts Stage
Police are assessing videos of comments made by Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.
In a post on social media Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon.
“Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”
The videos being assessed are understood to include footage of punk duo Bob Vylan and Irish rap trio Kneecap.
The punk duo performed on the stage before Kneecap and led the crowd in chants of: “Free, free Palestine” and: “Death, death to the IDF”.
During Kneecap’s set, band member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”
The band also led crowds in chants of: “Free Palestine”.
Meanwhile, the government has “strongly condemned” comments made by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.
A spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.
“The Culture Secretary has spoken to the BBC Director General to seek an urgent explanation about what due diligence it carried out ahead of the Bob Vylan performance, and welcomes the decision not to re-broadcast it on BBC iPlayer.”
The punk duo led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF” as they performed at the festival on Saturday afternoon.
More follows...