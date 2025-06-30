Aerial footage shows Turkey firefighters battling huge flames in Izmir province

Dramatic aerial footage shows firefighters battling wildfires in Turkey as an airport was forced to temporarily close.

Flights were grounded to and from Adnan Menderes Airport, which serves the coastal city of İzmir, a popular tourist destination, on Sunday (29 June).

More than 1,000 personnel backed by 11 planes and 27 helicopters are fighting against the wildfires, Turkish Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

Three people were hospitalised with smoke inhalation and then discharged, he added.

The exact area affected by the fires is not known.