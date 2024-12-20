The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch

Jacob Stolworthy takes you through his 12 picks of 2024 in his 12 days of Christmas guide. Today's pick is the MGM TV series From, a supernatural thriller that's drawing comparisons to Jacob's beloved Lost.

From has been running under the radar since 2022 and sees a town of people imprisoned, unable to leave once entering it. Oh, and they’ve chucked in some vampires for good measure. Trust Jacob, it’s worth a watch.

Check out what Jacob has to say in this and catch all his recommendations on Binge Watch.