The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit

On his final pick of 2024, Jacob Stolworthy selects The Holdovers.

The comedy drama is the latest from Alexander Payne and if you love his other films, like Sideways, then you'll love this tale of a teacher looking after the children with nowhere else to go for Christmas.

It's a sweet, funny story that sees Paul Giamatti on sparkling form as well as an Oscar-winning performance from Da'vne Joy Randolph.

Catch it now to get into the festive spirit. Merry Christmas!