Irish PM demands Kneecap ‘urgently clarify’ concert call to ‘kill Tory MPs’

Ireland's prime minister (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin on Monday (27 April) called for Kneecap “urgently clarify” alleged comments attributed to the band about the killing of Tory MPs.

Video has emerged of the Irish rap trio at a gig from November 2023. Footage appeared to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Footage also emerged of another gig in November 2024, which appeared to show a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at Kentish Town Forum, and a Hezbollah flag being displayed.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a video on 22 April, believed to be from an event in November 2024, and it has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.

"We have also been made aware of another video believed to be from an event in November 2023."

The Independent has contacted Kneecap's representative for comment.