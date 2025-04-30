Sir David Amess’ daughter has said she rejects an apology from Belfast band Kneecap, after video from November 2023 appeared to show a member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The group said on Tuesday (29 April) that it rejects "any suggestion that we would seek to invite violence against any MP or individual", and sent its "heartfelt apologies" to the families of murdered MPs Sir David and Jo Cox.

The Metropolitan Police is assessing the footage, along with a video clip from another concert in November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" - groups which it is a crime to support in the UK.

Kneecap said that footage had been deliberately taken out of context and was being “exploited and weaponised”, they have never supported Hamas or Hezbollah and condemned all attacks on civilians.