Gwyneth Paltrow shares true feelings on Meghan feud theories

Gwyneth Paltrow has shut down speculation that she is embroiled in a feud with the Duchess of Sussex.
During Thursday's (24 April) episode of The World's First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster, the Goop founder was firm that she would not "be a pawn in some drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for your f***ing clickbait.”
“It's so great what she's doing. I'm proud of her,” Paltrow added.
Paltrow previously addressed rumours during an Instagram Q&A in March after a follower questioned whether she had comprehended "the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have."
