Ukraine rescuers battle Kharkiv fires after Russian overnight drone strike

Emergency services tackled huge fires in Kharkiv following overnight Russian drone strikes on Tuesday, 29 April.

Footage from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) showed emergency services dousing large flames from damaged buildings as residents were assisted in areas covered in rubble.

At least 38 people were injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv, the SES reported.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said two children were among the injured.

The city has been a regular Russian target

Both cities have been regular Russian targets following Vladimir Putin's invasion.