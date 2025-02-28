The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?

We’re going head-to-head on all things Oscars, to decide what’s overrated and what’s underrated.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent as they discuss Demi Moore’s long-awaited Best Actress nod, why Gladiator II might not be as bad as you think, and *that* kiss between Adrien Brody and Halle Berry.

The Oscars: overrated and overly long snooze-fest? Or an underrated classic in the cultural calendar? Let's battle it out.