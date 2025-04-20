Prue Leith makes five-word admission on health as she opens up about marriage

Dame Prue Leith spoke candidly about her age as she opened up about her marriage in a new podcast interview.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 85, told Holly Rubenstein on The Travel Diaries how she wants to spend more time with her husband, John Playfair, as she gets older.

Dame Prue has taken a break from the celebrity version of the baking competition to focus on the regular series.

"If we are filming abroad... I’m now old enough for my agent to say “I’m sorry, but she has to ring her husband, because she’s 85, she needs someone to carry the bags," the restaurateur added.