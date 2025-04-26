Independent TV
JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs reveals why they broke up
JoJo Siwa's ex-partner, Kath Ebbs, has revealed they were "dumped" by the singer at the Celebrity Big Brother afterparty.
Ebbs, who dated Siwa before the reality show, grew close to co-star Chris Hughes during filming. Siwa and Hughes were seen laughing in bed and giving each other massages on screen.
In a 13-minute video shared on Instagram and TikTok on Saturday (April 26), Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary, explained that Siwa ended their relationship after realising they weren’t the person she wanted a future with, claiming that Siwa said she had some “confused feelings.”
“It’s honestly been so shocking,” Ebbs said.
The Independent has contacted Siwa’s representative for comment.
