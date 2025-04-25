Chris Hughes became emotional during the Celebrity Big Brother final on Friday night (25 April) as he compared fellow contestant JoJo Siwa to his ex-girlfriend.

The Love Island star, 32, who became close with the dancer, 21, during his time on the ITV show, told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best in his eviction interview: "The thing that fascinated me most about her is not the stuff that she's done ... but it was what she's come through and what she's been through when she was a teenager.

"That's similar to what my ex-girlfriend went through."

Hughes and Siwa placed sixth and third in the competition.