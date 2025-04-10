Jojo Siwa breaks down in tears after Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comment

Jojo Siwa broke down in tears after Mickey Rourke made a homophobic comment directed at her on Wednesday’s (9 April) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The actor, 72, announced he needed a cigarette, stating that he “needs a fag”. He then pointed at the Dance Moms star, 21, saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Rourke was given a formal warning.

A programme spokesperson told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.