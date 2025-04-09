Independent TV
Culture
00:44
AJ Odudu reprimands Mickey Rourke as he’s ushered into Celebrity Big Brother house: ‘Stop looking at me’
AJ Odudu told Mickey Rourke to stop looking at her while entering the Celebrity Big Brother house during the series live launch on Monday, 7 April.
The Hollywood star, 72, was he last celebrity to enter the house.
As he joined the host and her co-presenter Will Best on stage, Rourke offered his hand to Odudu and gave her a twirl before pulling her close to him.
Best could be heard telling Rourke "Careful, Mickey," before Odudu told him "Stop looking at me."
As the pair tried to usher him into the house, Rourke told Odudu: "I wanna stay with you."
00:36