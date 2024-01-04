Palestinian athletes turn destroyed neighbourhoods into parkour arena

Young Palestinian athletes in the Gaza Strip have turned destroyed neighborhoods into parkour arenas.

“When the war broke out we began to train on top of the ruins of bombarded neighbourhoods. It’s a message to the world that our resolve to live is stronger than ever,” Najem Ammar, from Spiders Parkour Gaza, said.

Five of the team’s members have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It comes as Gaza health ministry officials said Israeli shelling killed 14 Palestinians on Thursday in Khan Younis, in an area packed with people who fled attacks in other parts of Gaza.