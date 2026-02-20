Ukraine’s Zelensky hints ‘real compromise’ could be made with Russia
- Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine is prepared for "real compromises" to end the war, but not at the expense of its independence or sovereignty.
- He expressed willingness to discuss compromises with the United States, while rejecting repeated "ultimatums" from Russia.
- Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would consider peace based on current battlelines, accusing Russia of "terrorism" through its demands.
- He recently challenged Donald Trump's insistence that Kyiv make concessions, deeming it "not fair" to solely pressure Ukraine.
- The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, indicated uncertainty regarding the timing of future peace talks, following inconclusive discussions in Geneva.
