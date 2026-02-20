Ukraine-Russia war latest: Over 1,000 Kenyans to fight in Putin’s war as EU says Kremlin not ready for peace
At least one Kenyan has died on Ukraine war frontline
A new Kenyan intelligence report has found that at least 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraineafter allegedly being misled with false promises of jobs before being sent to the front lines.
The report was presented to parliament by Kimani Ichung’wah, who accused Russian embassy officials of colluding with work recruitment agencies to dupe Kenyans into believing they would be given skilled jobs in Russia.
Parliamentary leader Ichung’wah said the National Intelligence Service report shows that 89 Kenyans were on the front line, 39 were hospitalised, 28 were missing in action, others had returned home, and at least one was confirmed dead.
This comes as the European Union said it is not seeing any tangible signs from Russia of serious engagement to end the war after the latest round of peace talks in Geneva.
“We see that Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukraine. This does reflect that Russia is not ready for peace. We still do not see tangible signs that Russia is engaging seriously in peace,” said European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.
The EU spokesperson added that “nothing can be decided about Ukraine without Europe at the negotiating table”.
Russia says it has 'no reason' to believe that India will stop buying its oil
Russia’s foreign ministry has said they have "no reason" to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian oil.
The US president Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that India has agreed to stop its crude oil imports from Russia.
“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in her weekly briefing.
“There is nothing new in the claims of US president Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations,” Ms Zakharova said.
However, Russian crude accounted for its smallest share of India’s oil imports since late 2022 in January, industry data showed.
India – the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer – had sharply increased purchases of discounted Russian oil after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with volumes exceeding 2 million barrels a day in some months.
But western sanctions and pressure to secure a trade deal with the United States have led New Delhi to scale back imports.
Since November, China has overtaken India as the largest buyer of Russia’s seaborne crude.
Ukraine's 2026 defence exports could hit 'several billion dollars', official says
Ukraine could export several billion dollars of military goods and services this year after authorising its first wartime foreign sales and is considering introducing a tax on those exports, a senior Ukrainian defence official said.
Earlier this month, the state commission handling related licences in wartime approved the majority of 40 applications from defence sector producers for exports of materiel and services, Davyd Aloian, deputy secretary of Kyiv's National Security and Defence Council, said in an interview to Reuters.
Ukraine halted weapons exports following Moscow's February 2022 invasion and has relied heavily on partners' arms supplies to defend itself against Russian forces.
At the same time, Kyiv poured resources into developing its armaments industry, particularly drones and missiles. Leveraging its vast battlefield experience, Ukraine has in recent years experienced a defence technology boom.
Asked about export potential for this year, Aloian said: "Taking into account ready-made products, spare parts, components, and services that can be provided, it amounts to several billion dollars."
Overall, the potential is "significantly higher" than pre-war exports, he said.
Zelensky tears into Putin over Ukraine-Russia peace talks: ‘I don’t need historical s**t’
Volodymyr Zelensky has torn into Vladimir Putin after the latest round of negotiations in Geneva failed to achieve a breakthrough.
The increasingly frustrated Ukrainian president lashed out at the Russia leader in a post on X and an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.
“I don't need historical shit to end this war and move to diplomacy. Because it's just a delay tactic. I read no less history books than Putin,” the Ukrainian president said in a furious post on X.
The remarks came hours after hopes of a Ukraine peace deal looked further than ever Wednesday, when critical talks with Moscow and Washington ended in less than two hours.
Russia demands proof Navalny was poisoned
Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson has demanded that European nations accusing Russia of poisoning Alexei Navalany provide evidence.
“All the accusations against Russia were of the 'highly likely' variety. There were no specific details,” said Maria Zakharova.
“It was purely a proclamation to become the opening act of the Munich (security) conference and to overshadow the Epstein files.”
Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said on Saturday that analyses of samples from Navalny's body had confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.
We're close to ceasefire-monitoring document, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia and Ukraine are close to having a document establishing how any ceasefire to end the war would be monitored, following peace talks in Geneva.
Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Zelensky said that progress on political issues had been slower and that the country's leaders could try to hammer out a deal among themselves over the most divisive issue of land.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant operating on sole remaining main power line, says IAEA
The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine is operating on its sole remaining outside power line after losing a backup line more than a week ago, the UN's nuclear watchdog said.
In a statement, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the Ferrosplavna-1 electric line went down on 10 February "reportedly as a result of military activity".
The plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, was now operating with outside power only from the Dniprovska power line, he said.
The plant, captured by Russian forces in the first weeks of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, generates no electricity but needs power to keep nuclear material cool and prevent a meltdown.
Grossi said IAEA monitors permanently assigned to Zaporizhzhia were trying to obtain information on the damage, but security restrictions prevented them from gaining access to the plant's switchyard.
"The IAEA stands ready to accurately report on the nature of the damage and any impact on nuclear safety and security," Grossi said.
Control of the plant is a key point in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia over a settlement to the nearly four-year-old conflict.
One dead in Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol in Crimea
Ukrainian drones attacked the port of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea, killing one person, the regional governor said in the early hours today.
Mikhail Razvozhayev said air defence units had intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones.
He said several high-rise apartments and private homes had been damaged in the attack.
Zelensky says further steps on peace talks will be determined in meeting today
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is set to hold a peace talks discussion with the members of his negotiating team after talks in Switzerland.
"Today all members of our negotiating group will already be in Ukraine, and for tomorrow I have scheduled a special meeting with them regarding our next steps and decisions. There will be a report here in Kyiv on those aspects of the negotiations that should not be discussed over the phone. We will also define the further framework of talks with our partners – the American side, the Europeans – and with the Russian side," he said.
Russian attacks on Ukraine's fuel and energy company tripled in 2025
Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s leading state-owned fuel and energy company Naftogaz Group three times more than its previous years’ strikes, the company said in a statement.
“The scale of attacks in 2025 was unprecedented in terms of the scale of attacks on our infrastructure,” Serhiy Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Ukraine, said in a statement.
Russia attacked the energy company at least 229 times last year.
“Despite this, we are providing the country with gas and maintaining the stability of the energy system,” he said.
