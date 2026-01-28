Ilhan Omar continues town hall after being attacked with unknown substance

US Rep. Ilhan Omar continued speaking at a town hall even on Tuesday after a man sprayed an unknown substance at her before being tackled to the ground.

Omar was speaking at a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis on Tuesday 27 January, when a man wearing a black jacket rushed toward the lectern and sprayed a stream of liquid in her direction.

The lawmaker had been discussing federal immigration enforcement activities in the city at the time of the incident.

Audience members cheered as the man was restrained, pinned to the ground, and had his arms tied behind his back. In video of the event, a voice can be heard saying, “Oh my god, he sprayed something on her.” Omar resumed the town hall after the man was escorted from the room.