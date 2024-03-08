Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Portraits of some of those on the Independent Women: The Influence List 2024 have been unveiled at an exhibition to mark International Women’s Day.

The Influence List, in its second year, recognises Britain’s 50 most influential women paving the way for the next generation across entertainment, sport, politics, business, art, literature fashion and social change.

Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna, the transgender teenager who was murdered, tops this year’s list for her campaigns on mental health and to improve smartphone and social media safeguards for children.

Esther Ghey tops our Influence List in 2024 (PA)

Maggie Alphonsi MBE, the Rugby World Cup winner, broadcaster and speaker, Carol Vorderman, the TV presenter and Rosie Jones, comedian, writer and actor, also made the list and are among the 10 women whose portraits will feature at the exhibition.

Visionary photographer Sane Seven has shot specially commissioned portraits of the 10 listees, which are currently being exhibited at Outernet in central London, before being sold to raise much-needed funds for Refuge, the UK’s largest charity supporting women and children experiencing domestic violence.

Carol Vorderman is among those on the list (Jeff Moore)

Tracey Emin in ‘The Empty Room’ (Jeff Moore)

Kate Garraway MBE, broadcaster and journalist, features in the gallery (Jeff Moore)

Portraits have been unveiled at the Outernet London (Sane Seven)

Six million people visited Outernet London within its first year of opening and daily footfall stands at 223,000.

Outernet’s flagship space, The Now Building, is home to the world’s most advanced screens – standing over four storeys tall, spanning 360 degrees and in 16k definition.

The portraits will be exclusively exhibited in Outernet’s space Now Trending, completely free for all audiences, right in the centre of London by Tottenham Court Road Station and be on display until the end of the month.

Geordie Greig, The Independent’s editor-in-chief, said: “It is so right to have an International Women’s Day to celebrate, campaign for and enhance opportunity for half the population of the planet.

“Women are too often held back. A lot has been achieved, but there is more to do. Lots more. The Independent has a proud history of highlighting causes for – and by – women. This will never stop. Refuge is a wonderful example of philanthropy, aiding women in need – and we are proud to support them.”

Abigail Ampofo, Refuge interim CEO, said: “Refuge is proud to continue partnering with The Independent this International Women’s Day. The decision to spotlight these extraordinary women at Outernet in the centre of London serves as a powerful reminder of women’s strength and resilience in the face of persisting patriarchal attitudes.”

To find out more about the portraits click here.

To register your interest in buying one of the prints, please send an email to portraits@independent.co.uk, including your name.