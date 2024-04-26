Watch: Baby gorilla enjoys being tickled by his mother at Fort Worth Zoo

A zoo in Texas has shared adorable footage of a baby gorilla being tickled by his mother.

Bruno, the second-ever western lowland gorilla born at Fort Worth Zoo, is seen playing with his mother Gracie in the heartwarming video.

Now nearly two years old, Bruno was born back in November 2022 to Gracie and dad Elmo.

He has an older brother, named Gus.

“Gracie was ‘tickling’ Bruno this morning and Bruno, as always, seemed to enjoy the attention,” Fort Worth Zoo wrote, captioning the video.

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered due to hunting and disease.