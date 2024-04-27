Made in Chelsea star can ‘no longer hold grandchildren’ as MS symptoms worsen

Jane Felstead, who is known for appearing on Made in Chelsea as the mother of Binky Felstead, has opened up on the devastating impact of having MS - including no longer being able to hold her grandchildren.

The 71-year-old, who first experienced symptoms at 17, appeared on Jeremy Vine as part of MS Awareness Week, to share her story.

“All this time, with my kids growing up with me, I was always ill, I was always having these symptoms ... nobody ever diagnosed it so they thought it was in my head”, she said.

Speaking of her daughter giving birth to her third child she added: “I can’t be involved in anything they do.”