King Charles III’s last public appearance was on Easter Sunday as he smiled and waved at crowds during a walkabout.

Buckingham Palace said His Majesty will return to public royal duties after the positive effect of cancer treatment.

He has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February and the announcement will be a boost for the monarchy as it comes to terms with King and the Princess of Wales as cancer patients.

In this clip, Charles greeted a long line of well-wishers after the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday 31 March.

Kate is away from official duties while undergoing chemotherapy.