10 ways to weave a natural aesthetic into your home

With so many of us living life in full colour, chances are there are times when you need to step away from clutter-core – and connect with a place in the cosmos… by way of serene schemes.

Moreover, by creating a calming space with café au lait tones, restful neutrals and soothing silhouettes, translating the quiet luxury trend into your home reflects the current mood for an earthy vibe and natural aesthetic.

To bring on beige and creamy undertones for a breath of fresh air, these stylish homewares will help streamline your space…

1. Salt/Pepper Mill in Cream or Latte, £24.95, The Wisteria Tree

With a focus on tactile materials, and cooking cited as the secret ingredient to stress-free living, this handsome pepper mill comes into play.

2. Marrakesh Natural Pasta Bowl, £13.60 (was £17), Rose & Grey

Looking for the perfect companion for pasta dinners? Meet the Marrakesh collection with plates and bowls to balance your tablescape.

3. HUMBLE One Outdoor Table Light, Beige, £145, Black By Design

When you want to strip back the shade and you’re after a bulb with benefits, this minimalist design in earthy tones offers three light settings: Candle, ambient and work.

4. COSMOSS By Kate Moss Incense Sticks, £32

Just in case you missed the memo, incense is having a moment in the sun – and this latest addition to Kate Moss’s wellness brand promises to bring ‘calm, peace and boost your mood.’ With oak moss and tonka bean headlining the base notes; jasmine at the heart and top notes of orange flower, this heady blend is bound to please.

5. ESPA Aromatic Essential Oil Diffuser, £85

A luxurious diffuser to scent surround and suit your mood, along with a choice of natural essential oils – from Positivity, to Soothing and Restful – this one features ambient light settings to help you unwind and relax.

6. Renwick – 3 Light Linen and Bronze Floor Lamp, £359, Lights & Lamps

With lighting such a key consideration in the world of interiors, a floor lamp with flair makes a sound investment – and is a decorative, functional feature. Think three tapered linen shades to softly filter light and tripod-shaped stand for a stylish, contemporary finish.

7. Aleia Accent Chair, Casual Boucle Oyster Natural, £275, Next

The beauty of a boucle accent chair is the understated elegance it brings to muted colour schemes and pared-back furnishings. This A-list Aleia is top of our wish list.

8. Jasper Conran London Belgrave Oak Wide TV Unit, £599, Next

Simple and sophisticated, this polished TV unit will put an end to unsightly cables, with soft close drawers and door to declutter and create a clear zone.

9. I Love Wallpaper Nova Metallic in Champagne with Silver Sparkle, £40

With its shimmering good looks and metallic marble effect with gold highlights, get set to paper a feature wall with a sophisticated design to stunning effect; especially warm woods.

10. John Lewis Undeniable Meander Bedding, from £14 to £105, Retreat Cushion, Caramel, £70, Vista Cushion, Caramel, £45, rest of items from a selection

With its harmonious hues, comforting caramel scatter cushions and wooden furnishings, this room set is the perfect backdrop for beige bedding that ‘evokes a meandering stream or rock strata.’ And there you have it.