Meet the artist on a mission to draw all 3,000 pubs in London

Lydia Wood is on a mission to draw all the pubs in London in what she has named ‘The Pub Project’.

The 30-year-old artist officially started the project in 2021, although she had been drawing pubs as a hobby for years before.

She got the idea when she received an increasing number of requests to draw people’s local pubs.

With over 50 thousand people following her journey on Instagram, Ms Wood has drawn around 300 pubs so far

She believes there are at least 3000 pubs in total, meaning she could be drawing for another 27 years before completing The Pub Project.