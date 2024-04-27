Kylie Jenner shares selfie video amid Timothee Chalamet pregnancy rumours

Kylie Jenner shared a selfie video of herself posing in a mirror amid rumours of a pregnancy with Timothee Chalamet.

Chalamet, 28, and Jenner, 26, were first romantically linked in April 2023.

Rumours the pair are expecting a child have swirled on social media, but a source told Us Weekly they are unfounded and that they are still dating.

“Kylie and Timothee have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the source said.

Jenner shares daughter Stormi Webster, six, and son Aire Webster, two, with her former partner Travis Scott, 32.