Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:20
Kylie Jenner shares selfie video amid Timothee Chalamet pregnancy rumours
Kylie Jenner shared a selfie video of herself posing in a mirror amid rumours of a pregnancy with Timothee Chalamet.
Chalamet, 28, and Jenner, 26, were first romantically linked in April 2023.
Rumours the pair are expecting a child have swirled on social media, but a source told Us Weekly they are unfounded and that they are still dating.
“Kylie and Timothee have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the source said.
Jenner shares daughter Stormi Webster, six, and son Aire Webster, two, with her former partner Travis Scott, 32.
Up next
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
59:34
Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:46
Columbia students on sparking a national wave of activism
00:47
Barrister loses patience as he shouts at former Post Office executive
00:55
Gisele Bundchen sobs during Florida traffic stop over paparazzi
00:33
Watch Charles’s last public appearance as palace give health update
00:28
Jack Grealish congratulates ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook on charity run
01:38
Jurgen Klopp shares thoughts on his potential Liverpool replacement
00:44
Laura Kenny on how fertility issues led her to retire from cycling
00:42
Watch: Luke Littler’s dig as he responds to boos from Liverpool crowd
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
00:33